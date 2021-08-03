Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Expands By 17.1%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About VNUE
