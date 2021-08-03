Short Interest in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Rises By 32.8%

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,080,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 16,630,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

