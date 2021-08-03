SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 1,351,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,393. The stock has a market cap of $845.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $263,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

