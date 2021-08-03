SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIBN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $992.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SI-BONE by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

