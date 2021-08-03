Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 94,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,845. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.33. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $88.17.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
