Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 94,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,845. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.33. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.