Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.38 ($61.63).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €55.60 ($65.41). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

