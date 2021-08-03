Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.72.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

