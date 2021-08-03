Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.72.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

