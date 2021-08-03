Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR:SHL opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1 year high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.