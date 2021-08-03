Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY opened at $33.49 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

