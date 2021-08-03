Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $16.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF remained flat at $$12.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.