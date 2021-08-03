Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.90

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 117910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$625.93 million and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.