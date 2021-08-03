Silgan Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

SLGN stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 465,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after buying an additional 201,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

