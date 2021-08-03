Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

SIMO stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

