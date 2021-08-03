Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,641 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

