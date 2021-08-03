SimiGon (LON:SIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.51

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.52 ($0.06), with a volume of 12500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops and supplies learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for the defense and civilian organizations in North America, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, mission debriefing, homeland security, and entertainment; and KnowBook, a platform for learning, training, planning, and debriefing; and AirTrack, a passenger in-flight entertainment system.

