Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

NYSE:SPG traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.54. 3,362,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,849. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

