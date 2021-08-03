Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 9,431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 755.8 days.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.