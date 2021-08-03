Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 6.9%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.
OMIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.