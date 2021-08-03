Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 6.9%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

