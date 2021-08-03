Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:SNLAY opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

