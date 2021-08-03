SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.55. SiTime has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 0.55.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,569. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.