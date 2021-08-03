SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 999,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. 304,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

