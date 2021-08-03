SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

