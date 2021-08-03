SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.27. 7,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,802. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

