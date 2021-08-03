SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $379.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

