SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

