Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $187.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.