Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at C$13.39 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.95 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88. The company has a market cap of C$634.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

