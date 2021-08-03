Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SNBR traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,908. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.98. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

