SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 518,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the period.

SGH stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.