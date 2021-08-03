Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.10

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 55683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on EM shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

