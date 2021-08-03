SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 23rd

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $367.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.