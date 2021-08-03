Royal Bank of Canada Increases Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target to GBX 170

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 88.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SMIN traded down GBX 139.50 ($1.82) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,432.50 ($18.72). 1,181,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,567. The company has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,582.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

