Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider George Buckley Acquires 796 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley purchased 796 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67).

George Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, George Buckley purchased 770 shares of Smiths Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,572 ($20.54) on Tuesday. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,582.76.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

