Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,294,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Snap by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock worth $363,044,965.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.