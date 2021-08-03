SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 68,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23.

SoftBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.