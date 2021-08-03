SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

