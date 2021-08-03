SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. The stock has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

