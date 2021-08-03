SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,135 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.94. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

