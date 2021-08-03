SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,225 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,661. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.80. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

