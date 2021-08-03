SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $226.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

