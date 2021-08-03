Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

