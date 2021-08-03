Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

SOI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 1,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,442. The stock has a market cap of $392.48 million, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,283,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.