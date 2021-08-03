Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 258,300 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 258,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

