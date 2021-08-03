Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 258,300 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 258,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 1,269,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
