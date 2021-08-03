Solrise Finance (SLRS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $117,560.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $117,560.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00102560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00145094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.94 or 0.99716365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.14 or 0.00848183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.