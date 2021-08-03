Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 267.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

