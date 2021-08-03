Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $59.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of LUV opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

