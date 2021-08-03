SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.67 million and $344,747.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00141303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,564.77 or 1.00065629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00844651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

