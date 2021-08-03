SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 633.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 282,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 244,055 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,881 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 203,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,187. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46.

