SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,687. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02.

