SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 608,344 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,043,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 253,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

